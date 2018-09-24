हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi set to kick off Amethi visit, to address 150 gram pradhans

Amethi is the parliamentary constituency of the Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi set to kick off Amethi visit, to address 150 gram pradhans

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Amethi starting Monday. Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is the parliamentary constituency of the Congress chief.

He will lay the foundation stone for a project undertaken from Madhya Pradesh local area development fund at Jias. Following this, Rahul Gandhi will address women of Self-Help Groups near Fursatganj. 

Media reports suggest that the Gandhi scion will address another meeting with about 150 gram pradhans, later in the day.

On Tuesday, Rahul will attend a District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting.

After Amethi, the Congress president is scheduled to hold a roadshow and public meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 27 and September 28.

According to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi will visit the Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot on September 27 and then hold public meetings and a road show from Satna to Rewa.

On September 28, the Congress chief will hold a meeting in Baikunthpur.

Congress, which has long been out of power in MP, is hoping to make a comeback on the plank strong anti-incumbency factor against the ruling BJP here.

 

