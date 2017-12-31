Rahul Gandhi to celebrate New Year with mom Sonia Gandhi in Goa

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be celebrating the new year with mother Sonia Gandhi in Goa. Rahul reached Goa on Saturday night where his mother has been staying since the beginning of this week.

Last year also, Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka had celebrated the New Year in Goa. Sonia has been visiting the resort since the past couple of years.

Sonia had reportedly visited the same hotel in Goa last year when pollution levels in Delhi had gone worse and she was recommended by her doctors to step out of the national capital.

As per pictures that went viral on social media, Sonia has been interacting with guests at the resort and was even seen cycling there. There have been many selfies of guests with a smiling Sonia that are floating on social media from the resort in Goa.

This is Rahul's first vacation after he took over as Congress President on December 16. His holidays during his term as the party vice president have always been in the news. He had last taken a short vacation ahead of Parliament Monsoon session in July when he visited his grandmother.