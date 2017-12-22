Rahul Gandhi to chair first CWC meeting as Congress president today

New Delhi: Nearly a week after taking charge as the Congress party president, Rahul Gandhi will chair what will be his first Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday.

According to reports, the CWC members will hold a discussion on the current political situation, in light of the party’s strong showing in Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

The CWC meeting is also likely to discuss the Special Court verdict in the 2G spectrum scam cases in which all 17 accused were acquitted.

In view of the favourable court verdict, the Congress leadership is likely to chalk out a strategy on how to corner the BJP-led NDA government in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

The Gandhi scion has in past chaired several CWC meetings in the absence of his mother Sonia Gandhi, it will be for the first time that he will preside over it as the party president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the 2G scam to the hilt while mounting a fierce campaign against the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Alleged corruption under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was widely believed to have led to the defeat of the Manmohan Singh government.

Congress, the people said, wants to take the 2G issue to the people for which it is likely to formalize a plan soon.

The CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body, is also likely to adopt a resolution to this effect.

All India Congress general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said the CWC meeting will commence at 10:30 am. The agenda for the meeting was, however, not officially disclosed.

Gandhi was elected unopposed as Congress president on 11 December and assumed the party’s reins on 16 December.

The meeting comes just a few days after the Congress won 80 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly, while the ruling BJP could manage to win 99 seats.