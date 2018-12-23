Rahul Gandhi to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Putting to rest all speculations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

Clearing the air over speculations on Rahul mulling to contest 2019 polls from Bidar in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "Rahul Gandhi will again contest the Lok Sabha poll from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh."

Notably, Amethi is a constituency from where Rahul Gandhi's ancestors have been winning elections for the past over several decades.

Speaking to media, Siddaramaiah said: "There is no such proposal that Rahul will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka. He will contest only from Amethi seat."

The former Karnataka Chief Minister also said that the Congress was leaving nothing unturned to win the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"Our party is ready, well prepared for the coming poll," he said.

He also expressed hopes that the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan will successfully take on and outs the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.