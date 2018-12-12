हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kamal Nath

Rahul Gandhi to decide in Kamal Nath vs Jyotiraditya Scindia contest for MP CM

While both leaders have repeatedly said that they have put their faith in the party high command, their supporters have been out in the streets with placards and shouting slogans.

PTI Photo

Bhopal: Congress MLAs on Wednesday reportedly left it to Rahul Gandhi to decide who will take over as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The two names that have been doing the rounds since the party won the assembly elections here are that of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

While both leaders have repeatedly said that they have put their faith in the party high command, their supporters have been out in the streets here - with placards and shouting slogans in favour of their respective leader. Reports suggest that there is some degree of factionalism with both leaders hoping to be named CM. Meanwhile, party sources told Zee News that Kamal Nath is almost certain to be named but a final stamp of approval has been left for the Congress president.

Earlier in the day, Scindia told mediapersons that it would be a privilege if he is chosen to be the state's next CM. Kamal Nath has maintained that he is only celebrating a Congress win for now.

Meanwhile, critics have begun questioning the unity in Congress and, therefore, its ability to provide stable governance. Reports of similar internal conflict has also been reported from Rajasthan where there is a feud of sorts between supporters of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Those questioning Congress have said that if Rahul was meant to take the decision, there was no need for a Congress Legislature Party meeting to be called, at least in MP. For now, the suspense continues.

Kamal Nath Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Jyotiraditya Scindia

