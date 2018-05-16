Rahul Gandhi to embark on 2-day tour of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day tour of Chhattisgarh tomorrow to help gear up the party machinery and attend the 25th anniversary celebration of the constitutional amendment of Panchayati Raj institutions.

He will address a convention in Raipur district on Thursday, besides attending a rally of farmers and tribals in Surguja district's Sitapur in the afternoon, AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh, PL Punia said.

Gandhi will address another rally of tribals in Bilaspur district, he said.

On May 18, the party president will address party workers on the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh due this year.

Gandhi will also be a part of the regional convention organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sammelan Sangathan in Chhattisgarh, which will see participation of delegates from nearby states as well, Punia added.