Back from foreign vacation, Rahul Gandhi to head farmers' rallies in BJP-ruled states

New Delhi: Back from an 18-day foreign vacation Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is expected to kickstart programme on farmer's distress and mob lynching in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bound states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

As per the reports, Congress state units in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra have organised mahapanchayats. The state units have been asked to apprise the ground situation to Rahul Gandhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party has decided to take out a 10-day long Kisan Yatra, which will conclude on July 10, whereas in Maharashtra Congress has planned a state wide protest on July 9 and in Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar will hold meetings in small villages and listen farmer's plight. Apart from BJP-ruled states, Congress has also planned to hold protests and rallies in Tamil Nadu too.

After spending a vacation abroad with his maternal grandmother and family, Gandhi returned to India on Saturday. Gandhi had flown abroad on June 13. He also celebrated his 47th birthday, on June 19, during the foreign visit.