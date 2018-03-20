Rahul Gandhi to kick-off 3rd leg of political tour in poll-bound Karnataka

BENGALURU: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will embark on the third leg of his political campaign in poll-bound Karnataka on Tuesday, where he'll visit a temple, a church and a dargah. This is his third visit to the state after taking over as party chief.

The Congress concluded it's three-day plenary on Sunday, with Rahul Gandhi launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 are expected to be held in mid-May. The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is fighting incumbency.

In the day-long, the Congress chief will Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He'll participate in a 'Janashirvada Yatre’ of the party and later address a public meeting at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru in the evening.

Here's a detailed look at his schedule for Tuesday, March 20:

12:45 hrs: Inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi Political Institute, District Udupi

13:30 hrs: Corner Meeting at Padubidri, District Udupi

15:15 hrs: Swagat at Mulki, District Dakshina Kannada

15:45 hrs: Swagat at Surathkal, District Dakshina Kannada

16:30 hrs: Swagat at Jyothi Circle, Mangalore, District Dakshina Kannada

17:00 hrs: Swagat at Signal Point, District Dakshina Kannada

17:15 hrs: Public Meeting to Nehru Maidan, Mangalore, District Dakshina Kannada

19:00 hrs: Visit to Rosario Church, Mangalore, District Dakshina Kannada

19:15 hrs: Visit to Gokarnanatheswara Temple, Mangalore, District Dakshina Kannada

20:00 hrs: Visit to Ullal Dargah, Mangalore, District Dakshina Kannada

Gandhi had visited Karnataka for the first time after becoming the party chief in December 2017. He later, in the first leg of his campaign, he visited Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadigir, Kalaburgi and Bidar districts. In the second leg of the campaign, he visited Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Dharwad districts.