Rahul Gandhi to meet be Congress leaders to strategise for upcoming budget session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be meeting senior party leaders on Thursday to strategise for the upcoming budget session of Parliament.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 29, and the Budget for 2018-19 will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1.

The session will extend till April 6. The Presidential address by Ram Nath Kovind will take place on January 29. The Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day.

This is the last budget that the Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will present in the current term in Lok Sabha.

Rahul had on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to tell people in Davos why one per cent of India's population has 73 per cent of its wealth.

Gandhi, who put out a tweet addressing the prime minister, also tagged a news report quoting an Oxfam survey that the richest 1 per cent cornered 73 per cent of wealth generated in India in 2017.

"Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India?s population gets 73% of its wealth? I?m attaching a report for your ready reference," he tweeted.

Gandhi has been critical of the prime minister -- who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum -- for his foreign visits and attacked his government for allegedly working for the rich and waiving their loans.