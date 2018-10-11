हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HAL

Rahul Gandhi to meet HAL employees? No idea, says management

Karnataka unit Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao had said Rahul will visit employees of the HAL on October 13.

Rahul Gandhi to meet HAL employees? No idea, says management

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) officials Thursday claimed that there has been no communication from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's office about any meeting with employees.  

“There is no communication on Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the HAL employees in Bengaluru,” said Gopal Sutar, Chief of Media Communications, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Karnataka unit Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao had said Rahul will visit employees of the HAL in Bengaluru, and speak on controversial Rafale deal on October 13/

The meeting is likely to put more pressure on the Centre which is facing allegations over the controversial multi-billion Rafale fighter jet deal. 

The party had been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching jobs of people of Karnataka by taking away the contract from HAL.

Earlier today, Rahul said, “The PM of India is a corrupt person. He awarded Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. There is a clear-cut case against the PM.”

Rahul has been asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why businessman Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence was chosen over State-run HAL as the offset partner of French firm Dassault Aviation. He has also been claiming that due to the deal being given to Reliance, several employment opportunities have been lost. 

The BJP has dismissed all allegations as false.

