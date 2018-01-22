Rahul Gandhi to spend time in Congress office, meet people

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will spend time at the party headquarters here twice a week and also interact with the general public once a week, party leaders said.

According to a party leader, Gandhi will spend time in his office at the Congress headquarters every Tuesday and Friday when he is in the national capital and look after the party's work.

"He will speak to the party leaders, look after the work of the party and take their suggestions," a party leader said.

"He will also hold a junta darbar every Saturday at the party office," he said.

Earlier, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi used to sit in her office at the party's headquarters in central Delhi's Akbar Road.

Since the Gandhi scion took over the reins of the century-old party from his mother in December last year, he has boosted efforts to connect with the general public.

