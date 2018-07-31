हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karunanidhi

Rahul Gandhi to visit ailing Karunanidhi at Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday

The 94-year-old leader was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kauvery Hospital at around 1:30 am on Saturday.

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will travel to Chennai on Tuesday to meet DMK president M Karunanidhi, who is admitted to Kauvery Hospital. The DMK veteran last Saturday was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to dip in blood pressure. 

Karunanidhi's condition has hogged attention over the past couple of days, with political leaders from across the spectrum lining up to visit him.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit are among other political leaders who visited the hospital and enquired about the health of Karunanidhi with hospital authorities, DMK working president MK Stalin and other members of the DMK chief's family.

Others including Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wished Karunanidhi a speedy recovery. 

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said that the state government was ready to provide all possible medical assistance to the ailing Karunanidhi, who was a five-time CM if it was approached.

Karunanidhi, who turned 94 last month, was admitted to hospital in Chennai on July 18. The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure on July 23.

