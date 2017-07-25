close
Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh on July 28

﻿

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 11:49
Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh on July 28
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit of Chhattisgarh from 28th to 29th July.

Rahul is expected to arrive at Jagdalpur airport on Friday from where he will leave for a meeting with the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

He will also attend a workshop there.

On July 29th, Gandhi will address a rally in Bastar.

Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh assembly T S Singhdeo has visited Bastar and reviewed the preparations ahead of the visit.

