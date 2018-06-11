हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi trolled on Twitter for 'Coca Cola owner sold Shikanji' comment

Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked PM Narendra Modi, claiming that his government has ignored the interests of farmers, but has helped a small group of industrialists by waiving loans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore. 

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@INCIndia

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the person who found international aerated drink brand Coca Cola used to sell ‘shikanji’ in America while the founder of McDonald’s used to run a ‘dhaba’ in the country. The remarks were made by the Gandhi scion while addressing the National OBC convention of the Congress party at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Soon after Rahul's speech, #AccordingToRahulGandhi started trending on micro-blogging site Twitter, with social media users trolling the Congress president. 

Meanwhile, Rahul also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his government has ignored the interests of farmers, but has helped a small group of industrialists by waiving loans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore. He said that people who work hard behind the scene are "never benefitted" and the fruits of their toil are enjoyed by others.

Rahul claimed that the non-performing assets of banks have gone up to Rs 1,000 crore. He also challenged the stand of the government that India lacks skills saying it was not true and the authorities have failed to recognise the fact. 

(With PTI inputs)

