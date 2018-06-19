हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi turns 48; PM Narendra Modi prays for his 'long and healthy life'

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned 48-years-old on Tuesday. Several leaders from the political spectrum including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the Gandhi scion on his 48th birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," he tweeted.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first birthday after becoming the Congress president last year.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers celebrated Rahul Gandhi's birthday outside party's headquarters in Delhi.

Several posters of Rahul Gandhi were put up outside the party headquarters and his supporters and well-wishers distributed sweets and played the drums on the occasion.

Later in the day, the Congress is expected to throw a grand birthday bash for the party president, which is also be attended by all top party leaders and office bearers. 

Rahul Gandhi has been very critical of the Narendra Modi government's functioning, its policies and decisions.

The Congress scion has strongly lashed out the BJP-led NDA regime for implementing the Goods and Serves Tax, which he had labelled as the Gabbar Singh Tax and also found fault with the Centre's demonetisation move, which he alleged had ruined the economy and the medium level traders.    

(With ANI inputs)

