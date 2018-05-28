Rahul Gandhi tweets to BJP before leaving for abroad, BJP replies with a jibe

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweeted that he will be travelling abroad for a few days to accompany his mother UPA chief Sonia Gandhi for a medical check up. The tweet also had a message for the Bharatiya Janata Party. He asked BJP's 'social media troll army' to not get too worked up over his absence.



In reply, BJP too had a message for Rahul. "Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too," the BJP posted while taking a jibe at the Congress scion.

We wish well for Sonia ji’s health. Women of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state Govt can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave? Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too :-) https://t.co/doxO36Xva8 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 28, 2018

The BJP also questioned if he could ensure a Cabinet expansion takes place in Karnataka before he leaves. "We wish well for Sonia ji’s health. Women of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state Govt can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave," the BJP tweeted.

Rahul left abroad with Sonia on Sunday night for her annual medical check-up. She had undergone a surgery in the US in 2011. While Rahul will return within a week, Sonia is likely to stay abroad for a longer period.

Owing to the furore that happens whenever he goes on a holiday, Rahul had on Sunday tweeted: "Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don't get too worked up...I'll be back soon!"

Key decisions, including the allocation of ministerial portfolios in Karnataka after a Congress-JDS government led by HD Kumaraswamy are pending and are likely to be stalled due to his absence. However, the Congress is claiming that no work will be hampered as he is always available on phone.

Maintaining that the allocation of portfolios will be finalised in a day or two, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said: "First, we have to finalise the portfolios. Discussion is going on. Most probably it will be finalised in a day or two. Rahul's absence will not delay. He is available over phone 24x7." He also added that the final list will be discussed with state leaders before getting it approved from the Congress chief.