Rahul Gandhi 'unquestioned choice' for party president: Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Election Commission had set a December-end deadline for the Congress to conclude the exercise. The All India Congress Committee, however, plans to complete the process by the end of this month itself. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 19:48
Rahul Gandhi &#039;unquestioned choice&#039; for party president: Randeep Singh Surjewala

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi continues to be the "unquestioned choice" of all workers and leaders for the post of party president, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Wednesday.

The Congress is currently conducting organisational polls, including for the post of president.

Speaking to reporters here, Surjewala said Gandhi is "democratic enough" and the party "resilient enough" to welcome any of its workers or leaders who wish to contest any post, including that of the president.

"Rahul Gandhi continues to remain the unquestioned choice of every Congress leader and worker for being the president of the party," Surjewala said.

He made the remarks while replying to a question on whether the party will welcome a situation in which a worker or a leader chooses to contest the top organisational post.

Surjewala also cited previous examples to suggest that the Congress has seen such contests in the past.

On whether Gandhi will be anointed the president of the party by the end of this month, Surjewala said the question will be answered when organisational polls that are underway conclude.

Speaking to PTI recently, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot had said the Congress vice president may take over as the party president after Diwali and that the time was ripe for him to "lead from the front".

