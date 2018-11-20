हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi uses CBI feud to target PM Modi, repeats 'Chowkidar hi Chor'

Rahul's tweet comes a day after IPS officer Manish Kumar Sinha, who was leading the team probing CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana`s case, moved Supreme Court against his transfer to Nagpur.

Rahul Gandhi uses CBI feud to target PM Modi, repeats &#039;Chowkidar hi Chor&#039;

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Tuesday hitting out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the deepening crisis in the internecine feud at the Central Bureau of Investigation​ CBI.

The Congress chief said that New Delhi is witnessing a new crime thriller 'Chowkidar hi Chor' (Watchman is the thief).

“In its new episode, a CBI DIG levelled serious allegations against a minister, NSA, Law and Cabinet Secretary. At the same time, his partner from Gujarat is raking crores through extortion.

"Officers are tired. Trust has been eroded. Democracy is crying," tweeted in Hindi

Rahul's tweet comes a day after Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manish Kumar Sinha, who was leading the team probing CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana`s case, moved Supreme Court against his transfer to Nagpur and pleaded a court-monitored Special Investigation Team probe into the case.

Sinha claimed that his investigation was leading towards certain influential people and brought up the names of several top officers and ministers including NSA Ajit Doval, Law Secretary Suresh Chandra and Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiPM ModiCBI

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close