Rahul Gandhi walked over 34 kms during Kailash yatra, lost 4500 calories in just one day

NEW DELHI: Congress president who is currently on Kailash Mansarovar yatra walked 34.31 kilometers in just one day and lost nearly 4500 calories. Challenging people to cover the same distance, Congress tweeted a photo citing details of Fitbit data.

The tweet also had a message for those who have been questioning if he is actually undertaking the yatra. The tweet read: "Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra."

Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up? pic.twitter.com/aphQ8B6CAn — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2018

Rahul's pilgrimage has been in the news repeatedly for the wrong reasons. Many had questioned whether Rahul is actually undertaking the yatra or is posting pictures of Mouth Kailash after some 'Google search'.

The discussion did not die down even after photos and videos of Rahul's Kailash Mansarovar yatra were released in the media. In the video that has now gone viral, Rahul can be seen at a camp interacting with fellow pilgrims. He can also be seen in pictures with other people who are undertaking the yatra.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Minister of State Giriraj Singh alleged that the pictures were photoshopped. Tweeting a photo of Rahul in which he can be seen along with a fellow pilgrim, the BJP leader said, "This is photoshopped. Where is the shadow of the wooden cane?" Rahul can be seen holding a cane in the photo.

Over the last few days, Rahul has posted images from his yatra of the beautiful and picturesque mountain range. Posting one such picture, he wrote on Twitter that there is no hatred there. "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India." He added that a man goes to Kailash when it calls him.

Earlier, there were rumours that he ate non-veg food before beginning the yatra leading to people claiming that he hurt Hindu sentiments. Local websites had quoted a waiter at a restaurant where he took a halt saying that Rahul had ordered Chicken Kurkure and momos before he embarked on the yatra.

However, the restaurant later came out in defense of the Congress chief and gave a statement to clear the air. The Vootoo restaurant said: "There has been plenty of inquiry from the media regarding the food ordered by Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress during his visit at Vootoo. We would like to clarify that he ordered pure veg items from the menu."