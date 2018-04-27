Rahul Gandhi wants PM Modi to bring up concerns about Doklam, BRI in China

New Delhi: Around the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping for an 'ínformal meeting' in Wuhan on Friday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying issues like the Doklam standoff and BRI (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) passing through PoK must be brought up.

While he expressed his support to PM Modi, Rahul also termed the trip as a 'No Agenda China Visit' and said key issues must be brought up with Xi. "Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your “No Agenda” China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM 2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory. India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support," he tweeted.

Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your “No Agenda” China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM

2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory. India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2018

The opposition - led by Congress - has repeatedly questioned the government on how it intends to tackle an increasingly aggressive China. Last year, the faceoff at Doklam had led to heated discussions in the Parliament. As for the BRI, India has maintained it cannot join the project because it passes through India's territory in Jammu and Kashmir which Pakistan has occupied illegally - a position supported by almost every political party in India.

While a certain degree of tension continues to exist between the two countries, the meeting between PM Modi and Xi has still generated a lot of hopes both sides of the border. Chinese media and officials have softened their stance towards India while the Indian side too has underlined the need for mutual respect for the prosperity of people in both countries.