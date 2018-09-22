Rahul Gandhi wants to help Pakistan by disclosing info about weapon system, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi acccusing him of helping Pakistan by asking about the price of Rafale jets.

Prasad in his scathing attack further added that Rahul Gandhi wants to alert the enemies by disclosing information about all weapon system.

According to news agency ANI, Prasad said, "It's my charge with full sense of responsibility, Rahul Gandhi is playing in hands of enemies of India by insisting upon disclosure of all weapon system."

Defending Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Prasad mentioned that it is first time in the history of India that a party president has used such language for a prime minister. Rahul Gandhi had had accused PM modi of being a theif.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of using his family name, Prasad said that the former has no quality or ability and nothing can be expected from him.

Prasad's comments came after Rahul Gandhi earlier on Saturday accused PM Modi of being a theif. Gandhi had said, "desh ka chowkidaar chor hai"

Rahul had launched a scathing attack on the prime minister after former French president Francois Hollande commented on the Rafale deal.

Hollande had said that Dassault Aviation was given no choice but to partner with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence for the offset clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal. In an interview to a French media house, Hollande on a question about who selected Reliance as a partner and why, said it was the Indian government that proposed Reliance's name and Dassault had no choice but to take the company given to it.

On Friday, quoting an article, published by French journal Mediapart, ANI reported, "We did not have a say in that. The Indian government proposed this service group, and Dassault negotiated with Ambani. We did not have a choice, we took the interlocutor we were given," said Hollande. The interview was published in French and excerpts of Hollande's interview were tweeted by French Newspaper LeMonde journalist Julien Boissou.

