Rahul Gandhi will become Congress chief by 2017 end, says senior party leader

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will take over as party chief by the end of 2017, senior party leader P.L. Punia said on Wednesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 23:30
Rahul Gandhi will become Congress chief by 2017 end, says senior party leader

Patna: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will take over as party chief by the end of 2017, senior party leader P.L. Punia said on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP told media persons here that an overwhelming number of Congress leaders and workers wanted Rahul Gandh to head the party. 

"The wish of party leaders and workers will be fulfilled by the year-end," he said.

