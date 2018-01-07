Rahul Gandhi follows Modi's footsteps, woos NRIs ahead of Bahrain visit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his Bahrain visit, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter praising the Indian diaspora across the world.

"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe," he tweeted.

"Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow, tweets Congress President Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's footsteps, the Congress president on Monday will address an NRI conclave in Bahrain.

This will be his first visit abroad as the party president and comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region.

The Gandhi scion has reached the country today evening and will depart from there on tomorrow.

NRIs from 65 countries are expected to attend the meeting.

Rahul will also meet Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other local leaders.

Later in the day, Rahul will meet local business communities as well.