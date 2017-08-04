close
Rahul Gandhi's convoy attacked in flood-hit Gujarat; locals waive black flags

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a  brief visit to flood-hit Dhanera in Banasakantha district of Gujarat, was shown black flags by the locals on Thursday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 17:26
Rahul Gandhi&#039;s convoy attacked in flood-hit Gujarat; locals waive black flags
TV grab

Ahmedabad: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a  brief visit to flood-hit Banasakantha district of Gujarat, was shown black flags while his car was pelted with stones by the locals on Thursday. 

Window panes of the car were broken in the attack, but Rahul Gandhi escaped unhurt as he was sitting in the front seat. 

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to PTI that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera. "One of the windows was damaged however Rahul managed to escape unhurt," the SP said.

Meanwhile, the person who allegedly threw a stone at Rahul's convoy was detained, the SP added further.

The Congress vice-president is in the state to take a note of the flood situation. 

The locals waved black flags and chanted "Modi-Modi" slogans as Rahul arrived to address a public during his visit to the Dhanera today. 

Responding to the incident, Rahul asked his party men to let the protesting locals come in and said that the "protest doesn't make any difference to him". "Let those waving black flags come in. These people are scared. It doesn't make any difference to us," he said. 

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala called it a "disgusting and disgraceful act" and accused BJP of the incident. "BJP goons attack Cong VP Rahulji’s car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting & disgraceful," he wrote on the micro-blogging website. 

Another senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi too blamed the BJP for the incident and said that Rahul was attacked with the cement bricks and the SPG who was with him has suffered minor injuries.

"Rahul Gandhi was attacked with cement bricks by BJP goons, SPG with him suffered minor injuries; should be condemned unequivocally," Singhvi was quoted saying by ANI.

