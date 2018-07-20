हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
no-confidence motion

Rahul Gandhi's earthquake? Twitter recalls 2016 speech on day of no-confidence motion

Rahul Gandhi had said that if given 15 minutes to speak in Parliament, there would be an earthquake. Twitter users are now 'bracing for the impact.'

Rahul Gandhi&#039;s earthquake? Twitter recalls 2016 speech on day of no-confidence motion
File photo

"The government is running from debate. If they allow me to  speak then you will see an earthquake will come."

These words from the then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in December of 2016 had been widely praised from party workers and ridiculed with equal intensity by rivals. At the time, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government is shying away from answering important questions and that if he is given just 15 minutes to speak, 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be able to stand.'

(Live updates: No-trust vote in Parliament)

After 19 months, he gets 38 minutes. And Twitter is wondering if there indeed would be an earthquake.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Now the President of his party, Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead Congress' attack on BJP and on PM Modi in particular. He is expected to be joined by senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge in putting forth Congress' charges against BJP. Interestingly, TDP - the mover of the no-confidence motion - will get 13 minutes in what may well turn into a Rahul vs Modi contest.

Tags:
no-confidence motionRahul GandhiPM Narendra ModiPM Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close