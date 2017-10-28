Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress party president might be delayed

New Delhi: The elevation of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is expected to be delayed as the next meeting of the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) might not happen anytime soon.

This is reportedly because of the current party chief Sonia Gandhi's health condition.

On Friday, Mrs Gandhi, who was holidaying at Shimla, was rushed to Delhi after she complained of stomach pain.

The 70-year-old was admitted to the city's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH).

Later in the day, her son and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter saying "Ma was in Shimla and caught a stomach bug so we got her back."

Thanking everyone, Rahul further said, "Nothing to worry, she's much better. Thanks for the tremendous love and concern."

According to the hospital management, the Congress chief has been placed under an observation.

Mrs Gandhi had been admitted to SGRH earlier for a shoulder injury and respiratory-related problems.

She has been unwell for the last few years, frequently travelling to the United States for treatment. However, her party has refused to disclose the nature of her ailment.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to replace her soon as the top boss in the party.

Though an official confirmation on the same is still awaited, Rahul's elevation is expected to materialize this year along with overdue internal elections for the party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee.