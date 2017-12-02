Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president to be coronation: BJP

Shillong: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nalin Kohli said on Saturday the proposed elevation of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as the party President through an election is, in fact, a case of "coronation".

The process to elect the Congress chief was set in motion on Friday with a notification being issued.

"The election process is `rigged` and it is meant only to announce his promotion as party president.. It is coronation, not election," he told journalists here.

Kohli also described the Congress as a "family-run enterprise".

"The BJP is a genuinely democratic party and no one came into the party only on the basis of coming from a particular family," he said.

The Congress election is likely to take place next week.