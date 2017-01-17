Rahul Gandhi's 'hand of god' remark: BJP knocks on EC's door, says Congress' symbol must be seized

Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday knocked on the Election Commission's door, seeking action against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's 'hand of god' remark.

"This is a case of corrupt practices and a clear violation of MCC. Their symbol (Congress) must be seized," Union Minister MA Naqvi said, as per ANI.

He added, "By their statement they're (Rahul/Congress) are trying to say that if you're voting for their symbol, you are voting for your religion."

"The EC has said that they have taken it very seriously and that they'll take necessary steps," Naqvi said.

Another union minister Prakash Javadekar was also part of BJP's delegation among others.

On last Friday, BJP had filed a complaint with the poll panel against the Congress VP for hurting religious sentiments, by co-relating the symbol of Congress with religious gods such as Shiv, Guru Nanak, Buddha, Islam and Mahavir.

In a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, the BJP had alleged that Rahul, during a Jan Vedna Sammelan convention, held in Delhi, had violated the provisions of Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, Model Code of Conduct and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

"The entire tone and tenor of Rahul Gandhi, while passing the remarks, was to incite the religious feelings of the people, by co-relating the symbol of Indian National Congress with religious god of different religion. Rahul Gandhi made a serious attempt to take advantage of religious sentiments of people in favour of Indian National Congress," the complaint had read.

It had further said that Rahul`s statements were aimed to put `false and baseless` notions in the minds of people that Shiv, Guru Nanak, Budha, Islam and Mahavir`s pictures are symbolising the Congress symbol.

During the convention, Rahul had said that he saw the Congress symbol - an open palm - in the photos of gods belonging to various religions.

"I was told that the Congress party was around 100 years old. But one day, when I was going through some photos, I saw the Congress symbol in a photo of Shivji," Rahul had said.

"I thought that was very strange. So I looked at some other photos. And I saw a photo of Guru Nanak ji and the Congress symbol was there too," the Congress VP had had.

He had added that he also saw the Congress symbol in the photos of Buddha and Mahavir and had gone on to say that, "I then asked Karan Singh ji (Congress leader). Why is the Congress symbol visible in every religion like Islam, Hinduism, Judaism?"

(With ANI inputs)