Give up the throne: Rahul Gandhi's fresh tweet attack on PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi-led central government over soaring price and inflation.

Calling the speech of the Prime Minister 'hollow' in his tweet, the Gandhi scion asked the leaders at the centre to vacate the place if they are unable to control the inflation.

"Leave the throne if you cannot control the rising price," Rahul said in his latest barb.

Gandhi was referring to the price hike announced by the state-run oil firms on Wednesday. The prices of the LPG cylinder`s went up by Rs 4.50, while the non-subsidised rates was hiked by a steeper Rs 93 per cylinder.

As the poll fever rises ahead of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections, Rahul's Twitter avatar has undergone a remarkable makeover. His tweets are now mostly laced with witty one-liners that have started to gain more retweets than even PM Modi or Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This has happened ever since he visited the University of Berkley in the United States.

Unlike in the past, his 'new' tweets are mostly critical of PM Narendra Modi or government's economic policies.

Recently, the Gandhi scion caught everyone's eye on social media when he posted a pic of his pet dog 'Pidi' with a post that said, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I'm way (smart) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"