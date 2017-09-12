Rahul Gandhi's latest gaffe - 'Number of seats in Lok Sabha is 546'

Berkeley: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had a slip of the tongue while addressing the students at the University of California in Berkeley.

Speaking on 'India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward', the Amethi MP got the number of seats in the Lok Sabha wrong.

The number of seats in the Lower House was 546, not 545, Rahul Gandhi said while interacting with the students at the Berkely University.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Amethi has a history of making several bloopers and becoming a laughing stock in the social media.

This time was no different, the Twitterrati didn't spare the Gandhi scion, who himself just cannot go through an event without making innocent gaffes.

Earlier in August, the Congress vice president while inaugurating the first 'Indira canteen' in Bengaluru, he mistakenly referred to it as 'Amma canteen'.

The Congress vice president is currently on a two-week visit to the US to interact with political leaders, global thinkers and overseas Indians.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetisation and the hastily implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Both he said caused "tremendous damage to the Indian economy".

He also spoke on the political environment in the country, the Congress party, the effects of demonetisation among other issues.

When asked to comment on the dynastic politics, Gandhi said, "Most of the country runs like this. That's how India works."

"Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh (Yadav son of Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party), (M.K.) Stalin (son of M. Karunanidhi in DMK), Abhishek Bachchan (son of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan) -- are all examples of dynastic legacy, also (Mukesh and Anil) Ambani (son of Dhirubhai Ambani), that's how the entire country is running.

"Even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal's son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast, so don't go just after me," Rahul said at the event.