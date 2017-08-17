Rahul Gandhi's remarks political cry arising out of deep sense of dismay: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit back at Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi for cornering the Central Government and said his statements are more of a political cry, arising out of a deep sense of dismay.

Rahul on Wednesday slammed the Centre over various issues including unemployment, farmers` issues, judiciary and media.

"The most objectionable statement he made was that the BJP is influencing the media and the judiciary. I would expect Rahul Gandhi to not make such politically-motivated comments on the judiciary.The judiciary of India is free and we all respect it. I request him to not drag the judiciary, because of his political frustration. I condemn this utterly irresponsible comment," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He further said that Narendra Modi-led government fully respects the independence of judiciary and fully upholds the independence of the media.

Commenting on Rahul`s remark that BJP waived off farmers` loan because of their pressure, Prasad said, "We came in power because of the public not because of his family.

It is such a demeaning argument that isn`t even worth a reply.

Rahul said that we waived off farmers` loan because of their pressure.

I would like to ask him if this is the case then why the public does not vote for him.

"Prasad further said that it is clear from Rahul`s comment that he does not deliver speeches, but only takes his frustration out."

He had said that, on one hand, the BJP talks about uniting the nation and, on the other, they are looting the nation.

I would like to tell him that people have already ousted the one, who had looted the country," he added.

Earlier in the day, training guns at the BJP Government at the Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi party`s ideological parent RSS follows "a divisive agenda."

Rahul accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government of imposing RSS ideology in every institution of the country, while addressing the gathering at the `Sanjhi Virasat Bachao` event in New Delhi.

"There are two ways of looking at the country - some say that this is their country, while others say they belong to the country. And this is the difference between us and the RSS," he said.

Rahul yesterday too cornered Prime Minister Modi and the BJP over various issues including the recent Gorakhpur tragedy.

Mentioning the recent Gorakhpur tragedy where more than 70 children succumbed to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, Rahul said the incident highlights the poor healthcare policies of the Modi government.

The Congress vice-President also took a jibe at Prime Minister`s Independence Day address and said he had skipped to mention many important issues in his speech.

Rahul also slammed the Central government for its misleading promises of providing employment opportunities to the youth.