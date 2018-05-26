Rahul Gandhi's report card for PM Narendra Modi: Grade F for work, A+ for self promotion

NEW DELHI: As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government completed four years at the Centre, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has released a report card for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. The report card has an 'F' for the PM with a remark terming him as "Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span". While Rahul gave the PM 'F' grade for agriculture, foreign policy, fuel prices, job creation, he has given him 'A+' for slogan creation and self-promotion.

"4 Yr. Report Card

Agriculture: F

Foreign Policy: F

Fuel Prices: F

Job Creation: F

Slogan Creation: A+

Self Promotion: A+

Yoga: B-

Remarks: Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span."

Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 26, 2018

On a day when BJP is celebrating its fourth anniversary by reaching out to people and informing them about government achievements, the Congress has termed the day as 'Betrayal Day'. "While the Modi government may not have been able to fulfil its promises, it has clearly been able to inflict a lot of damage on the country, both socially and economically," the party tweeted. Promising to 'expose' NDA's failures, the party said protests would be held across the country.

The BJP, on the other hand, will launch a fortnight-long programme to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, with its president Amit Shah leading an exercise to reach out to one lakh personalities from different walks of life to highlight its achievements. The programme will start on May 27, in which all ministers -- both from the Centre and BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, mayors and all other office-bearers of the party will reach out to personalities or experts or influential people across the country.

The BJP leaders have been asked by the party to meet at least 50 polling booth workers of the BJP and brief them about the Modi government's works.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in the capital, Amit Shah claimed that the Modi government has taken several social and economic steps that have helped millions of people in the country lead a better life. Reserving a special praise for PM Modi, he said the achievements of the government are a result of his dedication. "BJP provided the most hardworking Prime Minister and the most popular leader in the world to the country, a PM who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP," he said.

Rahul had earlier attacked PM Modi for rising fuel prices and had threatened to launch a nationwide stir if the prices do not come down. He gave a "fuel challenge" to the PM, soon after the he accepted an online fitness dare from cricketer Virat Kohli. "Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response," Gandhi wrote on Twitter using the hashtag 'FuelChallenge'.