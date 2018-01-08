Rahul Gandhi's veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi: India doesn't need silence

Bahrain: Taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that India doesn't need silence.

“People are killed in India because of religious issues, judges die mysteriously, journalists are killed, and the PM has nothing to say," said Gandhi while addressing a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain on Monday.

“We will defeat them (BJP) in 2019,” said the Gandhi scion while responding to questions.

He further claimed that job creation is “at an 8-year low in India” and that “instead of accepting that we are lacking in job creation, the government is not doing anything.”

“What China does in two days, India takes one year to do the same,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi, who landed in Bahrain earlier today, was speaking at the convention of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin. This is his first visit abroad as the party president.

The visit comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled tour in the region.

Non-Resident Indians from more than 65 countries attended the meet.

Calling Indian politics a strange experience, the Congress President said, “I am here to tell you that there is a serious problem back home, and to tell you that you can do a lot about it.”

Praising the Indian diaspora, Gandhi said, “You send almost 3.5% of India's GDP, you are responsible for adding to the wealth of the world.”

“Your patriotism is what India needs today... India can bridge any gap put before it.”

Had a good meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain, H.R.H. Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed a variety of issues of interest to India and Bahrain. @BahrainCPnews pic.twitter.com/BxHm9AttmG — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 8, 2018

The Congress President earlier met with Crown Prince of Bahrain H.R.H. Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and his delegation. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also accompanied the Congress chief.