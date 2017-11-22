Rahul sat in a temple like he was offering namaz, Yogi Adityanath schools Gandhi scion

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mocked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his recent visits to the temples, claiming that he does not even know how to sit in a temple.

"I am saddened and amused at the same time when he (Rahul Gandhi) goes to a temple...The poor fellow does not even know how to sit in a temple," Adityanath said. He claimed that when Rahul visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi recently, he sat as if he was going to offer namaz.

"The priest then told him it is a temple and not a mosque. If you have to sit in a temple, sit in the 'paalthi' (cross-legged) posture," he added.

Attacking Rahul for visiting temples ahead of elections, Adityanath said that at least wandering from one temple to another will 'purify' his mind.

Giving a piece of advice to the UP CM, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said: "We don't sit for namaz Yogi ji so when you decide to tell lies to polarise voters how about you lie about things you know about."

The BJP has been claiming that Rahul is visiting temples in Gujarat only to garner votes. "Why is Rahul Gandhi only visiting temples ahead of elections? People know their intentions that they want to get votes by such gimmicks. They have no inclination of devotion as during Rahul Gandhi's earlier visits he never visited any temple," Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel said.

The Congress has, however, defended Rahul's visits asking if anyone has a 'patent on devotion'.