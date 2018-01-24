Rahul takes another dig at PM, asks how much black money was brought back from Switzerland

New Delhi: In a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the PM on Wednesday whether he had brought back any black money from Switzerland.

"Dear PM, welcome back from Switzerland. Quick reminder about your promise on black money. Youth in India were wondering if you got any back with you in your plane?" he tweeted.

Dear PM, Welcome back from SWITZERLAND. Quick reminder about your promise on BLACK MONEY. Youth in India were wondering if you got any back with you in your plane? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 24, 2018

On Tuesday, too, Rahul had taken a dig at PM Modi and had asked him to inform the World Economic Forum as to "why one percent of India`s population gets 73 percent of its wealth".

"Dear PM, welcome to Switzerland. Please tell Davos why 1% of India`s population gets 73% of its wealth," he had tweeted.

Slamming the Congress chief for his tweet, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had said, "That was the case earlier. Under our government, it has been ensured by the Prime Minister that the fruits of economy reach the last person."

On the other hand, BJP's national spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao, had tweeted, "Dear Rahul Gandhi, this inequality is the disastrous consequence of your family's patented Nehru Congress' 'poverty perpetuation' model of governance by which only Congressis became rich. Isn't your comment a case of the pot calling the kettle black?"

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday had talked about 'serious' challenges and 'grave concerns' facing the world in his address at the WEF.

He had also cautioned against the rising chorus of protectionism in a number of countries around the world and had termed such a tendency to be as much a threat as terrorism or climate change.

"Many societies and countries are becoming self-centred. It seems that globalisation, as opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Such misplaced preferences can't be considered any lesser threat than terrorism or climate change. We must admit shine of globalisation is fading," the PM had said.

"Climate change is a huge threat right now, Snow in the Arctic is melting, many islands are sinking or are about to ink. Mahatma Gandhi's principle of trusteeship to use things according to one's need is important. He was against the use of anything for one's greed. We're today exploiting nature for our greed. We need to ask ourselves if this is our progress or regression," he had maintained.

PM Modi had also said that issues of peace, security and stability had emerged as serious global challenges.

"Terrorism is dangerous. Worse is when people say there is a difference between 'good' and 'bad' terror. It is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised. Many societies and countries are becoming self-centred. It seems that globalisation, as opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Such misplaced preferences can't be considered any lesser threat than terrorism or climate change. We must admit shine of globalisation is fading," he had said.

Referring to WEF's theme of 'Creating a shared future in a fractured world', PM Modi had said that the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) has become more relevant in today's time to address fissures and distances in the world.

(With Agency inputs)