Rahul-Tejashwi on a 'lunch date', RJD leader says 'feel appreciated, grateful' - See Pics

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 17, 2017, 20:11 PM IST
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@yadavtejashwi

NEW DELHI: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday took Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav out for lunch, adding a flavour to the Bihar politics.

Following the 'lunch date', RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi took to Twitter thanking Rahul.

"Thank you @OfficeOfRG for taking me out for wonderful lunch. Feel appreciated and grateful. Again thanks for taking out time out of ur tight schedule," read Tejashwi's tweet.

The duo reportedly headed to a restaurant located in south Delhi.

Of late, Rahul has been campaigning and was on a three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. He has returned to Delhi two days back.

There have been reports of the Congress Vice President to be elevated to the position of the party's president soon.

Earlier, Congress, Janata Dal United (JDU) and RJD were a part of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar that came to power in 2015.

However, the alliance ended after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke ties and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state.

