Rahul to take charge as Congress president soon: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will soon takeover as the party chief, confirmed his mother and current party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. The change of guard is expected to take place after Diwali on October 19, 2017.

Rahul's elevation as the Congress president could be a game-changer for the party, feel insiders. The decision has been taken keeping in view the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving president of Congress, confirmed the development at former president Pranab Mukherjee's book launch event in the national capital. Rahul, who was also present at the event, refused to speak on the development.

Rahul's promotion as the party president has been expected for a while now, with several Congress members openly expressing their support for the same.

On Tuesday, party leader Sachin Pilot referred to a unanimous proposal being passed on Rahul's election as the Congress president at an internal party meeting.

Pilot reportedly said that the time is ripe for him to "lead from the front".