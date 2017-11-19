Rahul's elevation as Congress chief likely before Gujarat polls

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president is likely to happen before the Gujarat polls, scheduled to held be on December 9 and 14.

The Congress Working Committee or CWC will hold a meeting in this regard on Monday, November 20.

The committee, which will meet at current Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am on November 20, is likely to approve the schedule for the party president's election.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray for the party chief's post. On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files his/her nomination against Gandhi, then he will be declared president unopposed.

The party has time until December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.

"The schedule for the elections will be approved and according to that, the process will start. The date for which will be announced on Monday," Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi told ANI.

"The Congress working committee approves the schedule for the Congress president elections separately," he added.

