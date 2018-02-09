Rahul Gandhi's style of politics undemocratic: Amit Shah at BJP Parliamentary meet

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, calling his style of politics undemocratic.

“Amit Shah ji said Rahul ji's style of politics is undemocratic. Hence (he makes) such kind of disruptions during the speech of PM Modi,” said BJP minister Ananth Kumar, who attended the BJP Parliamentary Party meet earlier today.

The BJP held its parliamentary board meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi's 11 Ashoka Road earlier today. The meeting comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's explosive speech in the Parliament.

The breakfast meeting was attended by PM Modi, Shah, and other top party leaders including Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Lal Krishna Advani.

In his address to party members, PM Modi asked everyone to focus on farmers and the middle class ahead of the crucial state polls in 2018 and national elections in 2019.

“Rafale deal ke main points bata chuke hain aur batayenge. Lekin har ek component ko lekar charcha karna kitna uchit hoga desh hith mein? ye baat Rashtriya Adhyaksh ji ne baithak mein kaha (We've mentioned few points on the Rafale deal and will share more facts. But will discussion on each component be good for the nation? The National president said this during the meeting),” said Kumar, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Minutes after PM Modi's fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi posed a set of question to the BJP-led Centre on Wednesday. “PM Modi spoke for an hour, but spoke nothing on Rafale deal,” said Gandhi.

Responding to Gandhi's jibe, the government said that the Rafale deal was better in many aspects than the one "notionally negotiated" by the Congress regime, which could not conclude it in ten years.