Raigad

Raigad bus accident: Maharashtra government announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of deceased

CM Fadnavis said that the state government will also take steps to ensure such incidents don't take place in the future.

Mumbai: After a tragic bus accident killed 33 people in Maharashtra's Raigad on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state government will provide help to the kin of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin. He also added the government will bear the medical expense of the injured.

The CM said the victims were employees of an agricultural university. CM Fadnavis said that the state government will also take steps to ensure such incidents don't take place in the future.

A bus carrying Dapoli Agriculture University students and teaching staff slipped off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad near Mahabaleshwar killing 33 people.

The bus slipped off the road at it was passing through the mountainous region in Ambenali Ghat near Mahabaleshwar in the Raigad district and fell into a 250-300 feet deep gorge.

The bus was carrying at least 34 people who were going for a picnic when the mishap took place. NDRF teams carried out the relief and rescue work.

Earlier this month, a total of 48 people were killed and 12 injured in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

Forty-four people died on the spot while four succumbed to injuries after being taken to a hospital in Dhumakot. The injured were rushed to a local hospital from where they were flown to Rishikesh.

The 22-seater bus was carrying 60 people, none of which escaped unhurt. The deceased include 22 men, 16 women and 10 children.

