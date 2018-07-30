हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rail bridge on Yamuna closed as water level breaches danger mark; 27 trains cancelled

Owing to the closure of Yamuna bridge, as many as 27 passenger trains have been cancelled and seven trains have been diverted.

ANI photo

New Delhi: The old Yamuna bridge - Loha Pul - has temporarily been closed for rail traffic as water level reached at 205.53 mark, Indian Railways said on Monday. The national capital has been on high alert following a flood-like situation due to constant rainfall for the last couple of days.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took stock of the ongoing evacuation work in the low-lying areas and appealed to the people to move to safer areas. The water level had reached 205.30 metres at 7 pm on Sunday, prompting authorities to rescue people from the low-lying areas. 

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Flood Control Department on the possibility of flood in the city due to the release of 5 lakh cusecs water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage.

Owing to the closure of Yamuna bridge, as many as 27 passenger trains have been cancelled and seven trains have been diverted.

The state authorities have been evacuating hundreds of people living in the Yamuna catchment area as a flood threat loomed following a sharp rise in the river's level. 

Kejriwal had, in the meeting, directed respective authorities to ensure the supply of power, food and drinking water. Medical emergency teams will also be on duty for the people who are being evacuated, he had said.

The Yamuna passes through Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts in Haryana before entering Delhi.

