Railing wall falls on metro train, disrupts traffic on DMRC Violet Line

Delhi Metro

A portion of a railing wall broke away and fell on a train on the Violet Line of Delhi Metro on Thursday. The incident occurred between Lajpat Nagar and Jangpur metro stations, stalling the services of Delhi Metro on the route, reported news agency ANI.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement in this regard saying the portion of the railing wall fell on the track towards Faridabad in Haryana. The part of the railing wall collapsed due to heavy wind.

The statement said, "A portion of railing on the ramp (where train comes out from underground Jangpura Station towards Lajpat Nagar) fell on track that goes towards Faridabad around 4:05 p.m. due to wind/rain impact. As a result, the train approaching towards Lajpat Nagar was put on hold," the DMRC said in a statement."

News agency IANS said in a report that the commuters who were traveling in the train had to walk along the track to reach the Lajpat Nagar metro station, following which they opted for alternative mode of transport.

To remove the obstruction, the overhead electrification was turned off between Central Secretariat and Nehru Place, said DMRC. It was not before 5:45 pm that the movement of trains could begin on the single line running from Nehru Place to the Central Secretariat.

