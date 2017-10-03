close
Railway hotel tender case: Lalu Yadav likely to appear before CBI today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will likely appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in regard with the Railway hotel tender case.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 07:10
Railway hotel tender case: Lalu Yadav likely to appear before CBI today

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will likely appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in regard with the Railway hotel tender case.

While Lalu is scheduled to appear before CBI on October 3, his son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned on October 4.

It is alleged that Lalu as railway minister handed over maintenance of two Railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel (a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar) after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land of three acres through a benami company.

In July, CBI had registered a case against the then railway minister Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi, Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, Vijay Kochar and Vinay Kochar, both directors of Messer's Sujata Hotel Private Limited, Messer's Delight Marketing Private Limited, PK Goel, the then managing directors, IRCTC and unknown others under Section 120 B read with Section 420 of IPC and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)d prevention of corruption act 1988 in connection with the case.

The FIR alleged that Lalu as railway minister abused his official position for extending undue favours to Kochhars, acquired a "high value premium land" through a benami company Delight and as a quid pro quo, dishonestly and fraudulently managed award of leasing BNRs at Ranchi and Puri to the company of Kochhars.

TAGS

Lalu Prasad YadavCentral Bureau of InvestigationCBIRailway hotel tender caseBNR RanchiPuriSujata HotelRabri Devi

