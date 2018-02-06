Railway Recruitment Board 2018: Aadhaar must to apply for exam for Railways; 26,000 job vacancies announced on indianrailways.gov.in

Candidates who wish to apply for the 26,000 job vacancies in Railways through the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) exam must have their Aadhaar number. The decision to introduce the inclusion of Aadhaar details was done in 2016 to verify and ascertain the identity of the candidates. The board had then said that verification during the examination is critical for fair conduct of RRB examinations and prevention of attempts at impersonation.

Interested candidates seeking employment in the Railways need to have their 12 digit Aadhaar number at the time of filling up the online application form. Those who have enrolled for Aadhaar but have not received Aadhaar Card may furnish 28 digit Aadhaar Enrollment ID printed at the Aadhaar Enrolment slip. The Aadhaar number will be used to match the fingerprints taken through biometric attendance system at the time and venue of the examination, with that stored on the Aadhaar server to establish correct identity of the candidate.

The RRB of the Indian Railways had announced over 26,000 job vacancies for the position of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technicians on Monday. There are 17,673 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and 8,829 vacancies of Technician across various regional Railway Recruitment Boards of the Indian Railways. The details of the job vacancies and the application form is available online on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Recruitment Important dates:

Last day for applying: March 5, 2018.

Start of recruitment process: February 3, 2018

Eligibility:



In order to qualify for Assistant Loco Pilot positions, candidates need to fulfil the following criteria:

1. Aspirants should have passed matriculation

2. Must have Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Plus Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Pass

3. Diploma/Degree in Engineering or Course Completed Act Apprentices

In order to qualify for Technician Grade 3, candidates need to fulfil the following criteria:

1. Aspirants should have passed matriculation

2. Must have Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Plus Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Pass or Course Completed Act Apprentices OR Diploma/ Degree in Engineering OR 10+2 With Physics, Maths

The tentative positions for all RRBs are:

1. Ahmedabad - 164

2. Ajmer - 1221

3. Allahabad - 4694

4. Bangalore - 1054

5. Bhopal - 1679

6. Bhubaneswar - 702

7. Bilaspur - 945

8. Chandigarh - 1546

9. Chennai - 945

10. Gorakhpur - 1588

11. Guwahati - 422

12. Jammu – Srinagar - 367

13. Kolkata - 1824

14. Malda - 880

15. Mumbai - 1425

16. Muzaffarpur - 465

17. Patna - 454

18. Ranchi - 2043

19. Secunderabad - 3262

20. Siliguri - 477

21. Thiruvananthapuram – 345

In order to qualify, candidates need to clear stages of First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) and Second Stage CBT.

For ALP, candidates who will clear Second Stage CBT will undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT).