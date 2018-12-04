हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Railways bonanza for female travellers: More reserved seats in Rajdhani, other AC trains

A senior Railway Ministry official said that the circular was issued on November 30.

Railways bonanza for female travellers: More reserved seats in Rajdhani, other AC trains
Pic for representational use only

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has decided to reserve six more berths in AC-3 tier of Rajdhani, Duranto and other fully air-conditioned trains except for the Garib Rath Express.

"It has been decided that a reservation quota of six berths in 3AC class of all Rajdhani, Duronto, fully air-conditioned trains should be earmarked for female passengers, irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group of female passengers," a Railway Board circular read. 

A senior Railway Ministry official said that the circular was issued on November 30.

The official said that the new quota was in addition to a combined quota of four lower berths per coach allotted in AC 3-tier for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.

According to officials, railways currently offer a reservation quota of six sleeper class berths in every Mail or Express train for female passengers, travelling alone or in a group.

The railways currently provides a quota of six berths per train in 3 AC of Garib Rath Express trains for women.

Tags:
Indian Railwayswomen berths3ACAC-3 tierRajdhaniDuranto

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close