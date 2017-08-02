close
Railways dispatches special trains for flood-hit areas: Govt

The government on Wednesday said it has dispatched special trains to flood-hit areas in Assam and Gujarat to facilitate movement of passengers and goods.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 19:17

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it has dispatched special trains to flood-hit areas in Assam and Gujarat to facilitate movement of passengers and goods.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said the railways has introduced three special trains -- Silchar-Guwahati and Murkong Selek-Guwahati in Assam, and Palanpur-Bhuj in Gujarat.

"Railways runs special trains wherever there is passenger demand, including flood-affected areas," said Prabhu.

The minister said the Railways also transports essential items as and when demand arises and also on request from different quarters, including voluntary organisations, National Disaster Management Authority and others.

Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam and parts of West Bengal were hit by widespread floods that have claimed several lives.

