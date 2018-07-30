Railways implements revised train operation plan after Yamuna rail bridge closure

New Delhi: As the water level of Yamuna River crossed the danger mark, the Northern Railway (NR) on Monday said that the old Yamuna rail bridge, also known as Loha Pul, has been closed for train traffic since midnight as a precautionary measure. Following the closure, a revised train operation plan has been implemented.

"At 12.20 a.m., the old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) temporary closed for rail traffic as the water level has reached at 205.53 metre mark," an NR official told IANS.

Owing to closure of Yamuna bridge, as many as 27 passenger trains have been cancelled and seven trains have been diverted.

Also, 14 express trains were diverted and three have been short terminated, among a few others, NR spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury said.

On Sunday evening, the order for closing the bridge was issued by the Delhi Police at 8.25 p.m. after the water level reached 205.52 metres.

Due to the closure of the Yamuna bridge between DSA-DLI, the following train operation plan is being implemented from 0000-1000:

* 14 m/exp ( 9 up +5 DN) diverted via NDLS

* 3 m/exp short terminated at DSA/NZM/ANVT

* 27 passenger trains cancelled

* 7 passenger trains diverted.

* 8 passenger trains short terminated at DSA(6), GZB(2).

* Plan for 1000-2400 hrs is being worked out

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Flood Control Department on the possibility of flood in the city due to the release of 5 lakh cusecs water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage.

The state authorities have, meanwhile, been evacuating hundreds of people living in the Yamuna catchment area following the flood threat loomed following a sharp rise in the river's level.

The Yamuna passes through Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts in Haryana before entering Delhi.