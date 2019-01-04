हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train

Railways launch Buddhist Circuit tourist train: Dining cars, library, sofa-seating in coaches and more

The train which is fully air-conditioned comprises of 12 LHB coaches.

Railways launch Buddhist Circuit tourist train: Dining cars, library, sofa-seating in coaches and more

The Indian Railways on Friday launched the super deluxe Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train which will cover the pilgrimage sites associated with the life of Gautam Buddha. The Railways is offering an enhanced travel experience with dedicated dining cars, in-built library, and sofa-seating in coaches.

The train which is fully air-conditioned comprises of 12 LHB coaches. The first air-conditioned class consists of four coaches, the second air-conditioned class is of two coaches, the dining car comprises of two coaches, kitchen car of one coach and the third air-conditioned class for the staff is of a coach.

The train can accommodate a total of 156 guests. The onboard two restaurant cars have a capacity of 64 guests in each coach.

The kitchen car has been designed with state of the art equipment -- a hot plate, a deep fat fryer, a salamander, etc.

There is also a separate sitting area in the air-conditioned two tiers with sofas.

Certain other amenities like foot massagers, digital lockers and shower cubicles have also been provided.

The train is equipped with CCTV camera surveillance and smoke detection alarm system for the safety and security of the passengers.

The railways said that they were committed to upgrading the facilities to "bring joy to our guests".

Earlier in July 2018,  the Ministry of Railways had assigned a new LHB rake for IRCTC’s Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train for improving the overall comfort level of travellers along with providing a quality ride to them.

Tags:
Buddhist Circuit Tourist TrainBuddhist Circuit trainGautam Buddha

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close