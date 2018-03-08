हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 08, 2018, 01:00 AM IST
Railways Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 885 group C posts @ cr.indianrailways.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for 885 group C posts under the Central Railways and the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on their individual official websites.

Eligible candidates can now apply for various posts by visiting - cr.indianrailways.gov.in and lmrcl.com. The last date of applying is March 12.

The candidates should have cleared class 10, class 12 from a recognised board or institute. 

The application fee for General candidates is Rs 500 and it is to be paid during the registration procedure, while for SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen/ Persons with Disability/ Women/ Minorities/Transgender and Economically Backward Classes the fee is Rs 250.

For further assistance, the candidates can visit the official portals of the Central Railways and the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation.

