Railways Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 885 group C posts @ cr.indianrailways.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for 885 group C posts under the Central Railways and the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on their individual official websites.

Eligible candidates can now apply for various posts by visiting - cr.indianrailways.gov.in and lmrcl.com. The last date of applying is March 12.

The candidates should have cleared class 10, class 12 from a recognised board or institute.

The application fee for General candidates is Rs 500 and it is to be paid during the registration procedure, while for SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen/ Persons with Disability/ Women/ Minorities/Transgender and Economically Backward Classes the fee is Rs 250.

For further assistance, the candidates can visit the official portals of the Central Railways and the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation.