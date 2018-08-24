हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

Railways to run Ladies Special Trains on Raksha Bandhan in Delhi

Raksha Bandhan, a festival very close to our hearts, is knocking at the door.

New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Indian Railways will run ladies special trains in Delhi. The move has been taken in a bid to make the occasion special for women, ensuring a safe travel for them.

Here is the list of the Ladies Special Trains to and fro Delhi on Raksha Bandhan:

– Train number 64470 will depart from Panipat at 6.40 AM and reach New Delhi at 8.55 AM

– Train number 64469 will depart from New Delhi at 5.50 PM and reach Panipat at 8.05 PM

– Train number 64491 will depart from Palwal at 8.20 AM and reach New Delhi at 10 AM

– Train number 64492 will depart from New Delhi at 5.50 PM and reach Palwal at 7.20 PM

– Train number 64449 will depart from Ghaziabad at 8.30 AM and reach New Delhi at 9.20 AM

– Train number 64449 will depart from New Delhi at 5.50 PM and reach Ghaziabad at 6.40 PM

Raksha Bandhan, a festival very close to our hearts, is knocking at the door. Rakhi is not just a thread to be tied on the wrist of the brother but a feeling of togetherness, good health and love for each other.

Rakhi celebrates that unique bond of love, laughter, fights and pranks that only a brother and sister can share with one another along with the gifts that all sisters get.

